Comerica Bank Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,598 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $36,686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $19,649,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

