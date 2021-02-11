Comerica Bank Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,598 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $36,686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $19,649,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 277,720 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.
In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
