Comerica Bank Has $4.05 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 503,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 119,966 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

