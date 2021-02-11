Comerica Bank Has $4.30 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 414.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,756,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.