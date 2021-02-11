Comerica Bank Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 647,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,811 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

