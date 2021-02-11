Comerica Bank Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $3,312,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

