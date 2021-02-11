Comerica Bank Purchases 12,006 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

