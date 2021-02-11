Comerica Bank Purchases 3,070 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Winmark worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30,024.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 232.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 68.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark stock opened at $181.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.54. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $155,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

