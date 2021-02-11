Comerica Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

