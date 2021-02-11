Comerica Bank Sells 20,807 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AOS stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

