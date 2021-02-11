Comerica Bank Sells 2,151 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of The New York Times worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The New York Times by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

