Comerica Bank Sells 2,508 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of WSFS Financial worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 759,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 73,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after buying an additional 430,894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

