Comerica Bank Sells 29,443 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Olin worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Olin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Olin by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

