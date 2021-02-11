Comerica Bank Sells 3,014 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $563,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,501. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

