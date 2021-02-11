Comerica Bank Takes Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of National Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

National Vision stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

