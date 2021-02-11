Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of LivePerson worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in LivePerson by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,894,633 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

