Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 2,253 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $155,457.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $815,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,464. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

