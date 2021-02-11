Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.39 ($6.34).

CBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.43 ($6.39) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

