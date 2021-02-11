Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.43 ($6.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -27.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average of €4.92. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

