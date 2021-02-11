Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.60 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.43 ($6.39) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.92.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

