Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.92

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.64. Commerzbank shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 5,171,283 shares traded.

CBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.39 ($6.34).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.57.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

