Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.46

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $6.00. Communications Systems shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 57,973 shares trading hands.

JCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

