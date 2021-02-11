Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.10. 42,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,427. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

