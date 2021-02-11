Community Financial Services Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $354.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.69 and a 200-day moving average of $360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

