Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 3,646 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Total by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after acquiring an additional 180,679 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.9583 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.