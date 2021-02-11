Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

