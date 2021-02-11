Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.54

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 3880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.68, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,401,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

