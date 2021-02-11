Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 1,046.9% in January

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 1,046.9% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 275.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MGDDF stock remained flat at $$142.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 36 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $142.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

