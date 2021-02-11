Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$23.15 during midday trading on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, and South America. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including smart bumpers and tailgates, as well as smart face products.

