Comparing Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) & Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Altabancorp alerts:

This table compares Altabancorp and Great Western Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $134.23 million 4.94 $44.32 million $2.33 15.13 Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 2.88 -$680.81 million $1.60 16.15

Altabancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Western Bancorp. Altabancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altabancorp and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Great Western Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Altabancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential downside of 24.15%. Given Altabancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 33.10% 12.77% 1.59% Great Western Bancorp -137.93% 6.62% 0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Altabancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Western Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Altabancorp beats Great Western Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term and-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, personal, auto, and other loans, as well as lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 175 branches in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.