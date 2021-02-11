Comparing First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.11 $800,000.00 N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.19 million 2.48 $14.72 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76% First Northern Community Bancorp 22.06% 8.75% 0.84%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans. It conducts its operations from main office in Cincinnati, Ohio; and full service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan offices in Davis and Sonoma; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

