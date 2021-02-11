Comparing QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuickLogic and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -125.18% -78.90% -31.56% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 4.81 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -2.22 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuickLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuickLogic and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuickLogic presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 52.53%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

