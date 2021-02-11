Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 14th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY remained flat at $$19.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 516,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,161. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

