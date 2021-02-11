COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Up 11.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.86 and last traded at $49.98. 1,394,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 336,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

