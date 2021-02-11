Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 5.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,819,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,014,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.