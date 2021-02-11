Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 5.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,819,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,014,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

