Conceal Price Hits $0.0934 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 125% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $954,322.99 and $46,447.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,183.36 or 0.99939171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.54 or 0.01054794 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00342764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.34 or 0.00220563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00076801 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,493,311 coins and its circulating supply is 10,221,674 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

