Conduent (CNDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNDT stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

