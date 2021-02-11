Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 2,445,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,622,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.