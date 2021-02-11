Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 2,445,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,622,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
