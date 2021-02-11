Connectome (CNTM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Connectome token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $1.24 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01085045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006128 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.72 or 0.05270988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018847 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

