Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,938 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $66,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $241.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.62.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

