Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.23 Million

Brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce sales of $213.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $220.79 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $972.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.46 million to $980.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

