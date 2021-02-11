Content Value Network (CVNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.52 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $2.52 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.01113545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.26 or 0.05379648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00026790 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043956 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.