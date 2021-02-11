ContentBox (BOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.64 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.43 million and $4.64 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.86 or 0.00662811 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

