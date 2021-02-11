CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Up 42.8% This Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $36,648.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 42.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,751,190 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

