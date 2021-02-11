Contrasting FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) & Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies -24.28% -1.58% -1.08% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FARO Technologies and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

FARO Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.67%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Volatility and Risk

FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FARO Technologies and Callitas Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $381.77 million 3.70 -$62.15 million $0.65 121.92 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Callitas Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FARO Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Callitas Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products. It also provides FARO Design ScanArm 2.5C, a portable lightweight 3D ScanArm; FARO Prizm, a full-color laser line probe with 3D design and modeling software; FARO Laser Tracker that combines a portable laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO Tracer, which projects a laser line onto a surface or object; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building information modeling, construction, public safety forensics, cultural heritage, dental, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

