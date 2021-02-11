Contrasting Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

This table compares Hamilton Lane and StepStone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $274.05 million 16.58 $60.83 million $2.01 42.87 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hamilton Lane and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 3 2 0 2.40 StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.15%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.80%. Given Hamilton Lane’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than StepStone Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 19.78% 44.51% 20.35% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats StepStone Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, cleantech, and environment, community development, and financial empowerment. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.