Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLRS. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

