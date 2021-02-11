Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Trading Down 10.4%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.33. 1,058,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,113,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $633.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conversion Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conversion Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

