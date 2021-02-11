Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

CLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

