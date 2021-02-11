Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.48

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $13.00. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 38,757 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $107.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,874.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.