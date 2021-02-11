CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

CorMedix stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CorMedix by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth $87,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

